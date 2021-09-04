The Tennessee Titans have their starting quarterback back on the practice field, just in the nick of time for the season opener. Tennessee activated Ryan Tannehill from the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, putting the veteran on track to play in the season opener against the Arizona Cardinals on Sept. 12.

Tennessee had a growing number of COVID cases due to an outbreak after a joint practice with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a few weeks back. Tannehill was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list nine days ago, and could return to the team with two negative tests within 24 hours. He was vaccinated and did not have any serious symptoms.

"The NFL has made it clear what they want to happen," Tannehill said in July, via ESPN's Turron Davenport. "If you don't fall in line, they're going to try and make your life miserable because of the protocol.

"I wouldn't have gotten the vaccine without the protocols that they are enforcing on us. I think it's a personal decision for each of us. They are trying to force our hands and ultimately have forced a lot of hands by the protocols. It is what it is."

Ryan Tannehill TEN • QB • 17 CMP% 65.5 YDs 3819 TD 33 INT 7 YD/Att 7.94 View Profile

Getting Tannehill back in Week 1 is huge for the Titans. Tannehill has become more than a game manager since taking over as the starting quarterback of the Titans in Week 7 of the 2019 season. He is tied with Russell Wilson for the most fourth-quarter comebacks (seven) since the start of the 2019 season and has the most game-winning drives (nine) during that stretch.

Tannehill has thrown 55 touchdowns to just 13 interceptions and led the league in yards per completion (12.72) since the start of 2019. Tennessee is 18-8 in Tannehill's 26 starts, as the .692 win percentage is eighth in the league.

Since becoming the Titans starter in Week 7 of the 2019 season, Tannehill ranks first in yards per attempt (8.55), and third in passing touchdowns (55). The Titans offense is one of the most explosive units in the league, ranking first in touchdowns, 50-yard plays, and red-zone touchdown percentage.

Safe to say the Titans are more than pleased Tannehill is on track to play the season opener.

