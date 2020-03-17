Titans agree to terms with former Falcons pass rusher Vic Beasley, per report

The Tennessee Titans desperately needed to acquire a pass-rusher this offseason, and they have reportedly agreed to terms with a veteran on the second day of legal tampering. According to ESPN's Dianna Russini, the Titans have agreed to terms with former Atlanta Falcons pass-rusher Vic Beasley. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Beasley will receive a one-year deal worth $9.5 million -- with a max of $12 million.

Beasley was selected with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft by the Falcons. He recorded just 26 combined tackles and four sacks in his rookie season, but broke out in a big way in his sophomore year. In 2016, Beasley recorded 39 combined tackles and a league-leading 15.5 sacks. He was named a First Team All-Pro and was selected to his only Pro Bowl.

Beasley would never match those numbers from his incredible 2016 campaign. He recorded five sacks in both 2017 and 2018, and the Falcons made the decision to exercise his fifth-year option to see if he could return to superstar form in 2019. Beasley did improve, recording a career-high 42 combined tackles with eight sacks, but the Falcons elected to allow him to hit the open market.

Despite the fact that the Titans made it all the way to the AFC Championship game, they struggled to get to the quarterback. While Harold Landry put up a career-high nine sacks, veteran Cameron Wake accounted for just 2.5 while Kamalei Correa accounted for five. Beasley should have a chance to start immediately opposite of Landry, and head coach Mike Vrabel will try to turn them into a dynamic pass-rushing duo.

Beasley's reported contract indicates that this is a "prove-it" deal. The Titans want to give him a year to prove himself before they sign him to a multi-year contract. On another note, Tennessee appears to be going all out in 2020 -- they re-signed quarterback Ryan Tannehill, franchise tagged Derrick Henry and now have added a big piece for their defense.