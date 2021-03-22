The Tennessee Titans have reportedly agreed to terms with a wide receiver who is looking for a larger role in an offense. According to Mike Garafolo of the NFL Network, the Titans are giving former Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Josh Reynolds a one-year deal. ESPN's Dianna Russini reports that Reynolds had several teams interested in acquiring his services including the Kansas City Chiefs, but that he chose to move to Nashville.

Reynolds was drafted by the Rams in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He has only started 24 of his 64 career games but has stepped up for Sean McVay whenever he needed him. In 2020, Reynolds caught a career-high 52 passes for 618 yards and two touchdowns while boasting a 64.2 percent catch rate. Overall, Reynolds has caught 113 passes for 1,450 yards and nine touchdowns.

Reynolds is someone who is looking for a more considerable role in an offense, and the Titans present a great opportunity. Early in the NFL's legal tampering period, Tennessee's former No. 5 overall pick, Corey Davis, agreed to terms with the New York Jets on a three-year deal worth $37.5 million. Davis was a player the Titans would have liked to re-sign to continue to serve as a great No. 2 option to A.J. Brown, but it was understood he would make more money on the open market. Now, Reynolds will at least have the chance to compete with any other additions the Titans make in free agency or in the draft for that No. 2 role.

The former Aggie is someone who can play in the slot or on the outside. McVay even utilized him as a gadget player in some instances, including taking handoffs on misdirection plays. Tennessee is likely not done adding at the wide receiver position, but Reynolds is a player who is reliable, versatile and someone who has shown he can find success on the biggest stage when given the chance.