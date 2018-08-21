Titans, Rishard Matthews agree to a one-year contract extension as he deals with injury

Tennessee Titans wide receiver Rishard Matthews has not been practicing as he deals with an injury, but that did not stop his team from handing him a contract extension. According to a report from ESPN.com's Adam Schefter and Field Yates, Matthews and the Titans agreed to extend the receiver's contract for one additional season, linking him to Tennessee through 2019. The Titans confirmed the signing.

Titans and WR Rishard Matthews have agreed to a one-year extension through 2019, per @FieldYates. The extension is a team option with a base value of $7.75M for 2019. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 21, 2018

A follow-up report from NFL.com's Ian Rapoport noted that none of the $7.75 million Matthews is due in 2019 is guaranteed, so whether or not he gets that money -- and remains in Tennessee -- will be entirely the choice of the Titans.

Matthews negotiated this deal himself. It locks him in with Tennessee for another year, but includes no guaranteed money. Now he’ll be a free agent in 2020. https://t.co/2ix9mUDdKm — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 21, 2018

Matthews has been Tennessee's best perimeter receiver over the last few seasons, working as a co-No. 1 passing game option alongside tight end Delanie Walker. He caught 65 passes for 945 yards and nine touchdowns during his first season with the Titans, then nabbed 53 balls for 745 yards and four TDs in 14 games last season.

The Titans drafted Corey Davis in the first round in 2017 and he should take over a larger role in the passing game, but Matthews should still operate as one of Marcus Mariota's top targets if and when he gets back on the field. His $7.75 million base salary is set to rank 21st at the receiver position, per Spotrac, so he'll likely have to have a very strong 2018 season in order for the Titans to pick it up rather than letting him walk on the free agent market next offseason.

