The Tennessee Titans are battling the Jacksonville Jaguars for the AFC South this Saturday night in the regular-season finale, and head coach Mike Vrabel announced Monday they will start quarterback Joshua Dobbs under center. He gets the nod over rookie third-round pick Malik Willis.

"Talked to both quarterbacks and let them know that Josh will be our quarterback for this week and that Malik has to continue to prepare like a starter," Vrabel said, via the Associated Press.

Dobbs made his first career start last Thursday night against the Dallas Cowboys. While the Titans fell, 27-13, Dobbs faired well, completing 20 of 39 passes for 232 yards, one touchdown and one interception. The former University of Tennessee star was more effective than the rookie Willis when it came to pushing the ball down the field. Willis hasn't reached 100 yards passing in any of his three career starts. Dobbs surpassed 100 yards passing in the first two quarters in Week 17.

Dobbs was selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in the fourth round of the 2017 NFL Draft. He attempted just 17 passes in his first five seasons in the league while bouncing around with the Steelers, Jaguars, Cleveland Browns and Detroit Lions, but now finds himself with a huge opportunity.

The winner of this Week 18 showdown will earn the No. 4 seed in the AFC. The Jaguars can still clinch the last wild-card spot if they lose to the Titans, but will need the Miami Dolphins, New England Patriots and Steelers to all lose as well.

While this QB choice is a decision that will surprise some, Vrabel told reporters after the Cowboys game that Dobbs playing has nothing to do with how they view their prospective franchise signal-caller in Willis.

"We are excited about having Malik (Willis)," Vrabel said. "We are excited about some of the things that he has done. We will continue to digest this over the weekend and make a decision. Malik (Willis) has worked hard, but then we just have to see where we are at with the quarterback position here going down to the last week of the season."