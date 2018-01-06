Titans at Chiefs Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game

The Chiefs and Titans appear to be teams going in different directions, though both teams took circuitous routes to the postseason.

Kansas City began the season with five straight wins and was the NFL's best team -- first in offense, 19th in defense, according to Football Outsiders. Then the wheels fell off; over the next two months, the Chiefs went 1-6 and somehow lost to the Giants and Jets. By that point, they had fallen to 10th overall (No. 6 in offense, No. 27 in defense). But they turned it around again, as Kansas City reeled off four straight wins to end the regular season, won the division and held off the surging Los Angeles Chargers.

Meanwhile, there are the Titans.

After Week 13, the Titans were 8-4 and tied with the Jaguars atop the AFC South. Three straight losses later, Tennessee had dropped to 8-7 and its playoff hopes -- and along with it, coach Mike Mularkey's job -- would come down to the regular-season finale against Jacksonville. It wasn't pretty -- though it rarely has been this season -- and they eked out a 15-10 victory. So for the first time in a month, Tennessee got a win and for the first time since 2008, the team is headed to the playoffs.

Follow all the action in Saturday's Titans-Chiefs Wild Card showdown with our live blog.

How to Watch

Who: Titans vs. Chiefs

Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:35 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN/ABC

Live Blog