Titans at Chiefs Wild Card live updates: How to watch, stream NFL playoff game
The Chiefs have made the playoffs in four of five seasons under Andy Reid
The Chiefs and Titans appear to be teams going in different directions, though both teams took circuitous routes to the postseason.
Kansas City began the season with five straight wins and was the NFL's best team -- first in offense, 19th in defense, according to Football Outsiders. Then the wheels fell off; over the next two months, the Chiefs went 1-6 and somehow lost to the Giants and Jets. By that point, they had fallen to 10th overall (No. 6 in offense, No. 27 in defense). But they turned it around again, as Kansas City reeled off four straight wins to end the regular season, won the division and held off the surging Los Angeles Chargers.
Meanwhile, there are the Titans.
After Week 13, the Titans were 8-4 and tied with the Jaguars atop the AFC South. Three straight losses later, Tennessee had dropped to 8-7 and its playoff hopes -- and along with it, coach Mike Mularkey's job -- would come down to the regular-season finale against Jacksonville. It wasn't pretty -- though it rarely has been this season -- and they eked out a 15-10 victory. So for the first time in a month, Tennessee got a win and for the first time since 2008, the team is headed to the playoffs.
Follow all the action in Saturday's Titans-Chiefs Wild Card showdown with our live blog.
How to Watch
Who: Titans vs. Chiefs
Where: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
When: Saturday, Jan. 6, 4:35 p.m. ET
TV: ESPN/ABC
Live Blog
-
Rams vs. Falcons odds, expert picks
R.J. White has his finger on the pulse of Rams football and just locked in a strong wild-card...
-
Browns fans put on 0-16 parade
The factory of sadness just held the most depressing parade in football history and thousands...
-
Report: Chiefs open to Alex Smith trade
Alex Smith could be playing for his third team in seven seasons in 2018
-
Jets' Anderson should've been flagged
According to the rules, players can't spike the football on the opponents' bench
-
Chiefs vs. Titans odds, expert picks
Galin 'The Dragon' Dragiev has been on a tear in NFL picks and just locked in a play for T...
-
Giants-Belichick rumors a longshot
As it stands, only Patriots coaches Josh McDaniels and Matt Patricia have interviewed for the...
Add a Comment