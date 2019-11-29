Titans at Colts prediction: How to watch, stream on CBS and CBS All Access for AFC South matchup

The Houston Texans lead the AFC South by a game but the Indianapolis Colts and the Tennessee Titans are hot on their heels. The winner of Sunday's contest has a chance to pull even while the loser falls an additional game behind with just four remaining.

In Week 2, the Colts narrowly defeated the Titans, 19-17, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Indianapolis needed a fourth-quarter touchdown pass from Jacoby Brissett to T.Y. Hilton to overcome their division rival. A lot has changed with these two teams as the season has progressed. Colts tight end Eric Ebron -- who caught a touchdown pass in that game -- is now on the Injured Reserve. Tennessee tight end Delanie Walker has suffered an equal fate. The Titans also made the decision to start quarterback Ryan Tannehill over Marcus Mariota.

The names may have changed but the importance of the game remains the same.

"Another division game obviously against a very good football team. A team that is hot right now; 4-1 in their last five starts," Colts head coach Frank Reich said earlier this week.

"Well coached, I know [Titans head] coach [Mike] Vrabel pretty well. I have a lot of respect for him and the way he runs that program. They are well-coached in all three phases. It will be a good challenge. We are excited. Our guys are ready to go. After you suffer a difficult loss, you can't wait to get back out there."

Here's how to tune in to this weekend's game:

How to Watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 1 | Time: 1:00 p.m. ET

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium (Indianapolis, Indiana)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Preview

A Vrabel matchup against the Colts is very interesting because he was reportedly one of the two finalists for Indianapolis' head coaching job when they elected to hire Josh McDaniels in 2018. As the story played out, McDaniels backed out of the agreement, Vrabel was hired by the Titans and Reich assumed his new role.

Tennessee has won four of their last five games since making the switch from Mariota to Tannehill. Their only loss did come in their sole road game. The offense has averaged an additional 13 points per game since the change. The team's efforts may be lifted even more this week with their opponent dealing with a bevy of injuries.

ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that wide receiver T.Y. Hilton suffered a setback and will be out for this weekend's game. Reich had already revealed that running back Marlon Mack would be unavailable. Offensive guard Quenton Nelson did not participate in practice Thursday after being limited the day prior. Indianapolis' pass game has shown to be severely limited in the absence of Hilton but the situation would be made even worse by concerns over the run game if Nelson were unable to play.

The Colts need a great day from their defense, who has surrendered just 17.6 points per game over the last five.

Prediction

Weather will not be a factor in this one because of the overhanging dome. Tennessee's offense will have their success but the Colts defense will bend not break just enough to keep this one close. The pass defense has been suspect and Tannehill is coming off a game where he averaged 14.4 yards per attempt against the Jaguars. Not to mention, the offense has implemented more designed runs for the quarterback similar to how he was used at Texas A&M. He has rushed for three touchdowns over the past three games.

If Nelson is unable to play, the prediction may swing more heavily in favor of the Titans. The combination of Jonathan Williams and Nyheim Hines was successful in the absence of Mack. The home team will need that same level of production again this week.

At the end of the day, Tennessee inches closer to securing their postseason fate while Indianapolis starts to see their chances wane. Four teams carry a 6-5 record into this week's action with the Browns (5-6) not far behind. The Bills would have to catastrophically collapse in order to miss the playoffs after improving to 9-3 with a convincing win over the Cowboys on Thanksgiving. As a result, those other five teams are essentially jockeying for one Wildcard berth.

Titans 24, Colts 23