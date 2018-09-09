Titans at Dolphins in NFL Week 1: Picks, odds, how to watch, stream on Sunday

The Tennessee Titans fancy themselves sleepers in a mysterious AFC South. The Jaguars seem poised to take the division again, while the Texans and Colts are question marks due to precarious quarterback situations. Marcus Mariota is looking to continue to improve and start leading the Titans where he was drafted to lead them.

The Dolphins want to fight the tyrannical rule of the Patriots in the AFC East. They're hoping the return of Ryan Tannehill will help the cause.

The Titans missed out on the AFC South title by only a game last season, so they aren't far off. But the Jaguars are going to be tough to unseat. This game could be big, as Derrick Henry may have to be a bell-cow back for the first time in his career. Corey Davis and Rishard Matthews will have to step up on the outside for Mariota, who has been up and down in the early stage of his career. On defense, Kenny Vaccaro joins Kevin Byard in the secondary, while Malcolm Butler will line up opposite Logan Ryan. It's a roster that can go either way, but the Titans have something to build off of.

The Dolphins' Jay Cutler experiment ended ... poorly. The Dolphins went 6-10 with their Band-Aid after Tannehill was sidelined last season, and never felt like a factor in the division. Kenyan Drake and Frank Gore will comprise the Dolphins' backfield, and Danny Amendola will spend his first season with Miami. Robert Quinn will now line up opposite from Cameron Wake to form what may be a formidable pass rush. There's a lot of potential in this depth chart; now it needs to translate to the field.

Here's how to catch Sunday's Panthers vs. Raiders showdown.

How to watch, stream

Kickoff: Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. ET



Sunday, Sept. 9, 1 p.m. ET TV: FOX (check local listings)



FOX (check local listings) Streaming: fuboTV (try for free)

Who will win?

This game has our experts split right down the middle. Pete Prisco, Will Brinson, Ryan Wilson and Jamey Eisenberg all like the Dolphins, while Jason La Canfora, Jared Dubin, John Breech and Dave Richard like the Dolphins. It really could go either way -- these are two teams that just have a lot to prove this year. According to Prisco, the Dolphins have the edge with a better defense and a returning quarterback. However, perhaps a fresh face calling the plays for the Titans can give Tennessee an edge.

