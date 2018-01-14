Titans at Patriots live updates: How to watch, stream NFL Divisional Playoff game
Live updates from the Patriots' playoff game against the Titans with a trip to the AFC title game at stake
Another AFC Divisional Round playoff game, another home game for the New England Patriots. On Saturday, the dynasty that is the Bill Belichick-Tom Brady Patriots will host the Tennessee Titans in a matchup between the top-seeded AFC team (and the Super Bowl favorite) and the fifth-seeded Wild Card team (and a Super Bowl long shot). The winner will play either the Jaguars or Steelers in the AFC Title game.
Nobody is expecting the Patriots to slip up against such an inferior opponent, even if they have been dealing with some internal strife. They enter as 13.5-point favorites. The game will be held in frigid Foxborough. Their soon-to-be MVP quarterback, Brady, is starting his 35th career playoff game against a quarterback, Marcus Mariota, with one career postseason start. It's Belichick vs. Mike Mularkey for crying out loud.
How to watch, stream
- Who: Titans at Patriots
- Where: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough
- When: Saturday, Jan. 13, 8:15 p.m. ET
- TV: CBS
- Stream: CBS All-Access
Join us for live updates from the kickoff to final whistle in the live blog below. After the game, this post will include all of the takeaways you need from the game.
