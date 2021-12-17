The playoffs in some ways will begin on Sunday when the Steelers host the Titans in a game that will have major postseason implications. At 6-6-1, the Steelers need a win in order to stay alive in the AFC playoff race. A Titans win will either clinch the AFC South or move Tennessee ahead of New England for the top seed in the AFC, depending on what happens when the Colts and Patriots face off on Saturday.

Neither team has been at their best in recent weeks. Pittsburgh (6-6-1) is 0-3-1 over its past four games. Tennessee (9-4) snapped a two-game losing streak by blanking Jacksonville in a 20-0 victory in Week 14. The Steelers have been led by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, while the Titans have been led by outside linebacker Harold Landry, who leads Tennessee with 11 sacks and 13 tackles for loss.

We'll preview the game along with giving our prediction for Sunday's outcome. Here's how you can follow the action in real time.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 19 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Heinz Field (Pittsburgh)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+ (click here)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Titans -1.5, O/U 41.5

When the Titans have the ball

The Titans' offense has struggled without Derrick Henry, who hasn't played since suffering a foot injury in Week 8. Tennessee coughed the ball up a total of nine times in consecutive losses to the Texans and Patriots while scoring just 13 points in both contests. The Titans rebounded by not committing a turnover last week while controlling the ball for over 36 minutes. Quarterback Ryan Tannehill was an effective 20 of 31 for 191 yards, while the Titans' running back by committee churned out 102 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries.

Tennehill has been sacked a whopping 37 times, a number the Steelers' defense is certainly looking to add to on Sunday. Led by T.J. Watt's 16 sacks, the Steelers are tied for second in the NFL with 37 sacks through 13 games. Given the Steelers' penchant for getting to the quarterback, expect the Titans to rest Pittsburgh's 30th ranked run defense early and often. When the Titans do throw, expect Tannehill to shorten his drop back while getting the ball out quickly to his receivers.

When the Steelers have the ball

Najee Harris will have his work cut out for him against a Titans defense that has allowed the second-fewest rushing yards in the NFL. Conversely, Roethlisberger should have success throwing against the Titans' 22nd-ranked pass defense. Roethlisberger will surely look to continue his budding rapport with receiver Diontae Johnson and rookie tight end Pat Freiermuth. Johnson is 10 yards shy of becoming the Steelers' first 1,000-yard receiver since 2018. Six of Freiermuth's team-best seven touchdown catches have come over Pittsburgh's last seven games.

Protecting Roethlisberger will be vital for the Steelers' offense. That won't be easy, as the Titans have several accomplished pass rushers in Landry, Jeffery Simmons (7.5 sacks), and Denico Autry (six sacks). Roethlisberger will also have to keep an eye on safety Kevin Byard, who comes into Sundays' game with five interceptions and 13 pass breakups.

Prediction

The Titans are still a formidable team, but they're not the same without Henry, who was having an MVP caliber season before sustaining his injury. If Roethlisberger can get into a rhythm early, that will help open things up for Harris in the running game. On defense, Pittsburgh is getting back several pieces -- most notably cornerback Joe Haden -- that should help them contain Tannehill and the rest of the Titans' offense.

Score: Steelers 20, Titans 17