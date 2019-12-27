Titans at Texans prediction: How to watch, stream, odds, picks, as Tennessee faces win-and-in situation

For the second year in a row, it all comes down to one game for the Tennessee Titans. Last year, they faced off against the Indianapolis Colts in a win-and-in situation and lost. On Sunday, they get a chance to avenge that failure as they face the Houston Texans with a wild-card spot on the line.

The 8-7 Titans are coming off of a 38-28 loss to the New Orleans Saints. To be frank, it was a game that couldn't hurt the Titans if they lost, which is why they made the decision to sit star running back Derrick Henry in order to prepare for Week 17. Tennessee played well, but they were simply outmatched by all of the weapons New Orleans possessed on offense. The Texans are coming off of a 23-20 victory over Jameis Winston and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Houston established itself as the better team from the very first snap, and the victory took them to 10-5.

Before we break down Sunday's game as well as Tennessee's different playoff scenarios, here's a look at how you can follow this regular-season finale in real time. Fans should also check out our live blog during the game that will include instant updates, highlights, and analysis.

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 29 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: NRG Stadium (Houston, TX)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Odds: Titans -3.5, Over/Under 45.5, per Sportsline

Playoff scenario explanation

The Texans have already clinched the AFC South, but they still have something to play for. The Kansas City Chiefs currently own the No. 3 seed in the AFC, and will clinch that spot with a win on Sunday against the Los Angeles Chargers. The Chiefs can also take the No. 2 spot and a first-round bye if they win and the New England Patriots lose to the Miami Dolphins, which would slide the Patriots down to the No. 3 seed. If the Chiefs lose and the Texans win, however, Houston would move up to the No. 3 seed. Both the Chiefs and Patriots play at 1 p.m. ET, so the Texans will know if their game against the Titans will mean anything or not. Head coach Bill O'Brien said that he will play his starters against the Titans, even though the game might not matter for playoff seeding. We will see if he actually means that on Sunday.

For the Titans, it's pretty simple -- all they have to do is win on Sunday. If they lose and the Pittsburgh Steelers beat the Baltimore Ravens' backups, then the Steelers would move into the last wild-card spot in the AFC, leaving the Titans out of the playoffs for the second straight year.

Preview

The Titans will look to run their offense through the well-rested Henry on Sunday. He ran for 86 yards on 21 carries against the Texans two weeks ago in the 24-21 loss, which snapped his four-game, 100-yard rushing streak as well as his five-game touchdown streak. A.J. Brown also had a huge game, as he reeled in a career-high eight catches for 114 yards and a touchdown. He found success against almost every corner he faced last game against Houston, and Ryan Tannehill will be looking his way early and often on Sunday. Keep an eye on tight end Jonnu Smith as well. He had a huge day against Houston two weeks ago, and caught five passes for 60 yards and also registered a 57-yard rush.

The Titans lost in Week 15 because they started off slow and the secondary couldn't stop Deshaun Watson. Kenny Stills caught two second-quarter touchdowns, DeAndre Hopkins caught six passes for 119 yards and Will Fuller had five catches for 61 yards. Watson was able to overcome two interceptions to will his team to victory, and he simply came through when it mattered most. Another storyline to watch is the return of JJ Watt. Houston designated him to return off of injured reserve, but it's unclear if he will actually play on Sunday. The Texans have won the past two against the Titans, and Sunday could be another classic heavyweight battle between these rivals.

Prediction

The Chiefs and Patriots are both favored in their matchups, and if they both win, I don't expect O'Brien to play his starters for the entire game. That means the Titans should score the victory and earn a spot in the playoffs.

The pick: Titans 27-21 over Texans

Check out CBSSports.com for even more predictions, including from Pete Prisco and Will Brinson.