Tennessee Titans wideout Calvin Ridley was involved in an "incident" at Nashville International Airport over the weekend, according to WKRN. The Titans were on a bye this week. What took place is unclear, but the Titans organization did confirm to WKRN that an incident took place.

"We are aware of the incident and are in communication with Metropolitan Nashville Airport Authority," the Titans said in a statement. "We will not be able to comment any further at this time."

This incident is notable given that Ridley has been the subject of trade speculation in recent weeks. He has not been a major part of the Titans' rotation at receiver, having played just 52.8% of offensive snaps this season. In seven games played, Ridley has caught just six passes for 91 yards. ESPN reported that he could be had for a late-round pick should an interested team come calling. Carnell Tate, Wan'Dale Robinson, Elic Ayomanor and Chimere Dike have been Cam Ward's top four receivers up to this point.

Ridley signed a four-year, $92 million deal with the Titans in 2024 after one season with the Jacksonville Jaguars. He caught 64 passes for 1,017 yards and four touchdowns in his first season with the Titans, then broke his fibula in November of last year. Ridley turns 32 next month, and has three 1,000-yard seasons to his name.