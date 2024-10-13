Calvin Ridley has reached his breaking point. After not recording a single catch in Sunday's 20-17 loss to the Colts, the Titans wideout was unable to mask his frustration.

While he was targeted eight times, many of those didn't come until the fourth quarter. His only production came on an end-around carry for 9 yards. That, Ridley said, was the driving force behind his frustration as the Titans dropped to 1-4 on the season.

"I need some of them in the beginning of the f---ing game, too," Ridley said afterward. "Shit's getting f---ing crazy for me. It is what it is. I sucked today. I gotta do better. But I gotta get the ball a little earlier in the game so I can be in the game so I can play well, also."

Football is a team sport, but it's impossible not to acknowledge the ongoing struggles of quarterback Will Levis and his role in the Titans' struggles.

On Sunday, Levis threw for just 95 yards on 16 of 27 passing. He also threw a pick and has now thrown one in five consecutive games, tying him with Patrick Mahomes for the longest such streak in the NFL. Mahomes often makes up for his miscues with incredible plays. Levis hasn't been as lucky.

Levis' ongoing struggles on Sunday wiped out a solid effort by the Titans defense and a good day for running back Tony Pollard, who ran for 93 yards and a score on 17 carries. But Tennessee could not overcome another subpar effort by its quarterback, who returned to the lineup after missing the majority of the Titans' Week 4 win over Miami after injuring his shoulder.

If Levis continues to struggle, Titans coach Brian Callahan may eventually replace Levis with veteran Mason Rudolph, who played well while leading Tennessee to a win over Miami two weeks ago. But for now, Levis is still QB1 in Nashville, and Ridley and his teammates will to find a way to make the best of it.