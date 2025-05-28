Tennessee Titans quarterback Cam Ward is getting his first real taste of the NFL as he embarks on his first OTA session with the franchise. As the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, this time is crucial for Ward, who is battling third-year signal caller Will Levis for Tennessee's starting quarterback job.

The Titans aren't simply handing Ward the job, even though they unretired Hall of Famer Warren Moon's No. 1 jersey for him. Coach Brian Callahan said before the start of OTAs that Tennessee is evenly splitting its reps among its quarterbacks.

So, it's good Ward isn't rushing the process.

"I'm on coach Callahan's timeline," Ward said when asked about solidifying himself as the starter. "That's really not my decision. I know I still got a lot to work on. I got a lot of processing to do to play in the NFL. I think I'm getting up there at a rapid pace and so I'm excited. I just think the biggest thing for me is just taking it day by day."

Since Ward isn't taking a lion's share of the reps, that gives him plenty of time to watch Tennessee's other quarterbacks operate. Even when he doesn't have the ball in his hands, he's working on the mental side of his game by running through play calls, keeping an eye on motions and making a note of different formations.

Ward is, essentially, trying to supplant Levis, who was a second-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, as Tennessee's starter. Levis led the Titans in 12 games last season, but was limited by injury and eventually split time with Mason Rudolph, who recently made his return to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Levis threw for 2,091 yards and 13 touchdowns with 12 interceptions in 2024.

"He was one of the first ones to come up to me in the locker room, ready to compete and ready to get to work," Ward said of his relationship with Levis. "It's been exciting to work with somebody who has played in an actual NFL football game. So to be able to take a little advice from him, it's been good."

Though he comes to the Titans with significant draft capital behind him and a proven pedigree -- Ward threw for 18,137 yards in college and was a 2024 Heisman Trophy finalist -- he isn't taken anything for granted as he gears up for his first professional year.

"Every year you've got to prove yourself, no matter if you're Super Bowl champion or you're one of the worst teams in the league." Ward said. "Every year someone's trying to come for your job. The target's on my back. The target's on every quarterback in the room, so you just got to have a good mindset about going about your business."