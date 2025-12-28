Pro Football Hall of Famer Tim Brown held the rookie record for all-purpose yards since 1988 and the record stood for 37 years, until Sunday. Tennessee Titans wide receiver and return specialist Chimere Dike passed Brown's record in the team's Week 17 game against the New Orleans Saints.

Brown set the record at 2,317 yards with the Raiders back in their Los Angeles days. Heading into their penultimate game, Dike had 2,269 all-purpose yards, needing just 48 to surpass Brown. Dike got it done with over a full game to spare.

Sunday against the Saints, Dike finished with 40 return yards, along with 55 receiving yards and 7 rushing yards.

Dike, a fourth-round pick, was named to the Pro Bowl for his stellar season. Through his first 15 games before Sunday, he had 41 receptions with 341 yards and four touchdowns. As a punt returner, he had 382 yards and 1,535 yards on kickoffs.