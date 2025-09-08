The Tennessee Titans' 20-12 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 1 was a bit different than the 14 losses in 2024. For one, the Titans were actually competitive. Instead of being blown off the face of the earth, the Titans were engaged in a close affair. Unlike last year, the quarterback was hardly the primary issue, and the Titans actually won the turnover battle. Still, Sunday's loss hurt just as much if not worse.

Tennessee managed just 133 yards of total offense, barely out-gaining their penalty yards, which were 131 yards surrendered on 13 penalties. Still, the Titans had opportunity after opportunity vs. the Broncos. Tennessee turned four turnovers into just two field goals, and didn't find the end zone at all on Sunday, going 0-2 in the red zone.

Coaching and play-calling were the main issues for the Titans in Week 1. Both of those fall on Brian Callahan.

Surrendering the halftime lead

The Titans were poised to carry a surprising 6-3 lead into halftime, but then Callahan wanted to get aggressive.

Tennessee started this drive at its own 7-yard line with 43 seconds remaining in the second quarter. Instead of running the ball to acquire some breathing room with the thought of quickly getting to halftime, Callahan wanted to see if he could spark a long drive. He called three straight pass plays. The first two fell incomplete, and then rookie quarterback Cameron Ward was sacked on the doormat of his own end zone on third-and-10. Johnny Hekker had to punt away possession in an awkward spot, after Tennessee took just eight seconds off the clock.

Marvin Mims returned the punt 17 yards to the Titans' 38-yard line, which set the Broncos up with an opportunity to at least tie the game before the break. Jarvis Brownlee Jr. was called for pass interference on first down, which moved the Broncos up to the Titans' 22-yard line, then Bo Nix hit Courtland Sutton for a 22-yard touchdown -- the first touchdown of the entire game.

Tennessee scored a field goal after this thanks to a 71-yard kick return from Chimere Dike, but it doesn't change the fact that Callahan completely bungled the end of the first half, and surrendered his team's lead.

The Titans' lead man described his efforts as a "wild swing at the end of the first half," and that he was trying to be aggressive. What's ironic and borderline hysterical about this is that Callahan was conservative virtually the entire game. On the Titans' very first drive, Tennessee ran the ball on third-and-10 to set up a field goal -- basically waving the white flag on the possession. Tennessee got inside the red zone twice, but Callahan called just ONE passing play inside the 20.

What was it about operating mere feet from your own end zone with less than a minute remaining in the half while holding a three-point lead all of a sudden has you getting feisty?

The Ayomanor debacle

Late in the third quarter down one point, Ward threw deep to rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor. It at first looked like an incomplete pass, but replay showed that Ayomanor actually came down on his elbow inbounds first.

This is a catch.

Callahan upset fans when he did not challenge the play, but it is understandable why the decision would be murky for the Titans assistants in the booth looking at this replay. Remember, Tyreek Hill once caught a touchdown without even knowing it, and Andy Reid didn't throw the challenge flag. Really, the anger should be directed at Callahan for not knowing the rules.

After the game, reporters asked Callahan why he didn't challenge this incomplete catch. He replied that you needed to get a foot down too, even saying "an elbow doesn't equal two feet..."

This is factually incorrect, as the NFL rulebook (Section 1 Article 3) states a forward pass is completed if a player:

secures control of the ball in his hands or arms prior to the ball touching the ground; and touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands; and after (a) and (b) have been fulfilled, clearly performs any act common to the game (e.g., extend the ball forward, take an additional step, tuck the ball away and turn upfield, or avoid or ward off an opponent), or he maintains control of the ball long enough to do so.

It's hard to understand what's really a catch these days, but if anyone should have a firm grasp of this, it's NFL referees and NFL head coaches. This was a massive moment that would have moved the chains and gotten the Titans into plus territory.

Callahan on the hot seat?

It's no secret that the Titans considered firing Callahan after his first NFL season. The Titans finished 3-14, and were awarded the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft because of it.

As an offensive mind, Callahan was touted as someone who worked with some of the best quarterbacks in the game, such as Peyton Manning, Matthew Stafford and Joe Burrow. He coached in multiple Super Bowls as an assistant, including as offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals in 2022. However, his tenure as head coach through 18 games has been a disaster.

Entering this season, it was important for Callahan to take clear steps forward as a leader, a play-caller and developer of talent. The 2025 season is not off to a great start, as he clearly hurt his own team in the season opener.