Titans coach Mike Vrabel would sacrifice this body part to win a Super Bowl

Mike Vrabel hasn't had a ton of success as a head coach in the NFL thus far, but it certainly isn't for lack of caring. It seems like Vrabel would do just about anything to win a Super Bowl as a head coach, including chopping off his own genitals.

If you're wondering how the hell anyone discovered that bit of information...first of all, fair enough, and second of all, we all know this to be true because Vrabel said it during a recent appearance on a podcast. It doesn't seem as though he was joking, either.

While guesting on "Bussin' with the Boys" -- a podcast hosted by former Titans linebacker Will Compton and current Titans offensive tackle Taylor Lewan -- Vrabel revealed that he's willing to pretty far in order to hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Lewan: Matt Neely (an assistant for the show) said he would cut off his d--k for a, uno, Super Bowl, and I said, No I would not do that. Would you cut your d--k off for a Super Bowl? Vrabel: Been married 20 years. Yeah, probably. Lewan: You've got three! Vrabel: As a player.... You guys will be married for 20 years one day. You won't need it. Lewan: If you come home with a bag of ice, and Jen is like 'Oh honey what did you do.' I cut …my d--k off, we're gonna win a Super Bowl, she'd be like "eh," or would she be upset? Vrabel: She'd be like do you want me to do it? Do you want to do it now?﻿

Lewan raises the very fine point that Vrabel already has three Super Bowl rings, won during his playing days as a linebacker with the New England Patriots. Three titles and you're still willing to do that in order to hoist the trophy? That's big-time 'Football Guy' stuff.

Maybe those three titles gave him the insatiable taste of winning and convinced him he'd do anything for glory. Maybe he values winning one as a head coach differently than winning as a player. Maybe Bill Belichick brainwashed him. Or maybe Tom Brady was onto something when he said the best ring is "the next one" -- even if you costs you something near and dear to you.

In any case, if we've learned anything here is that Vrabel clearly loves winning and, also, the Mr. and Mrs. are well past "The Honeymoon Stage" of their marriage. Any way you look at it, it seems as though he's never really going to be satisfied.