The Tennessee Titans are conducting their first head coaching search since 2018 after firing Mike Vrabel earlier this month, and they have reportedly requested some interesting names to interview, such as Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce, Houston Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik and Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. Tennessee is also interested in both of the coordinators for the Detroit Lions, and one may be a favorite to land the job.

Per ESPN, Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn is a strong candidate for the Titans job. Dan Graziano says this is a tough race to call, but Glenn has appeal as a former player -- something Vrabel had going for him too -- and that Glenn is expected to get a head coaching job sooner rather than later.

The 51-year-old has been the defensive coordinator for Detroit for three seasons now. Previously, Glenn served as the defensive backs coach for the New Orleans Saints and assistant defensive backs coach for the Cleveland Browns.

Glenn, who played cornerback, was selected by the New York Jets with the No. 12 overall pick in the 1994 NFL Draft out of Texas A&M. He also played for the Texans, Cowboys, Jacksonville Jaguars and Saints. Glenn retired in 2010 before getting back in the NFL as a scout for the Jets in 2012.

The Lions had the No. 19 defense this past season in yards allowed per game (336.1), No. 27 pass defense (247.4 passing yards allowed per game), No. 2 run defense (88.8 rushing yards allowed per game) and No. 23 scoring defense (23.2 points allowed per game). While Detroit's defense was not viewed as one of the more formidable units in the league, Glenn was viewed as a top coordinator. In fact, NFL players ranked him the No. 1 defensive coordinator this year on the second annual NFLPA Team Report Card project.