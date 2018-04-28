Titans continue obsession with Pats, trade to Tom Brady pick (199) to draft QB who's a Brady fan

The Titans have gotten the moniker "New England South" this offseason thanks to their flooding Nashville with personnel stemming out of the Patriots organization. First there was GM Jon Robinson, who served in the Pats front office, then there'scoach Mike Vrabel, who played for Bill Belichick as a linebacker (and caught a few touchdown passes from Tom Brady).

But things are getting a little "Single White Female" during the draft and it culminated with the Titans deciding to trade up in the draft and snag a quarterback with the No. 199 pick in the sixth round, known as the Tom Brady Pick, because the Patriots selected the future Hall of Fame quarterback there in 2000.

And it just so happens that the quarterback the Titans selected, Luke Falk out of Washington State, is a massive Tom Brady fan.

199th pick in the 2000 #NFLDraft:



199th pick in the 2018 #NFLDraft:

There are actual photos out there of Falk wearing a TB12 hat.

Luke Falk Scouting Report



PROS

Above average arm strength



CONS

Probably paid $200 for a cookbook pic.twitter.com/rViHEFXuzR — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) April 28, 2018

And Falk is a legitimate Brady fan. He talked about it previously, via Eric Edholm of Pro Football Weekly.

"Well in high school I had a little bit of adversity. Then [the ESPN 30 for 30 film] 'The Brady Six' came on. And I was already a Tom Brady fan. But just learning about his history at Michigan and the adversity he faced with Drew Henson and how he went about each day and how he approached each day and how he has taken that mindset into the NFL being a late-round draft pick," Falk said. "I mean, he is 40-years old and he still puts everything he's got into it. So, I really just want to do that with my game. If it is good enough for him, it's good enough for me. To see somebody at his age and who has been doing it for so long and he's still so motivated."

Falk was born in 1994, which means that when Brady won his first Super Bowl, Falk was seven years old. These guys who are coming into the NFL now grew up watching Brady dominate and win on the highest level. It's easy to forget that because Brady just won the MVP last year and doesn't appear prepared to go anywhere anytime soon.

This isn't the only move the Titans have pulled off to emulate the Pats either. They also signed Malcolm Butler and Dion Lewis in free agency (a year after inking Logan Ryan in free agency) and moved ahead of New England in the first two rounds to get Rashaan Evans and Harold Landry.

Bill Belichick and Co. likely don't care. It's hard to imagine them getting ruffled by someone trying to emulate what they do. Everyone tries to emulate the Patriots. Best of luck with it.

If Falk turns into one tenth of what Brady has been for the Patriots, this draft will have been a screaming success.