Titans corner not buying Jimmy Garoppolo hype: 'He just threw to open guys'

The legend of Jimmy Garoppolo is already growing. The young 49ers quarterback has still never lost a start in his career, and he's led the team to scores on 19 of his 29 drives this season, per a quick hand count. The 49ers can't stop raving about how good he is.

"He's been just as good as advertised, if not better," coach Kyle Shanahan said Sunday after his team's comeback victory over the Titans, per The Mercury News. "I've really enjoyed working with him, enjoyed game day with him. It gets a little easier for both of us each week and hopefully that continues."

And this was just a couple weeks after the 49ers were so impressed with Garoppolo's first start that receiver Marquise Goodwin gave Garoppolo his seat on the bus -- and received applause from the team for doing so. Not long after that, general manager John Lynch said he'd have five rings if Garoppolo was his team's quarterback when he was playing for the dominant Buccaneers defenses of the early 2000s.

Even Titans coach Mike Mularkey was suitably impressed with the opposing quarterback. "A lot of pinpoint throws. A lot of very catchable throws, very tough to defend throws," he said, per The Mercury News. "I thought he made a lot of plays for that, I mean he made a lot of plays out of the pocket, he made a lot of plays for that offense."

One person that was not impressed, though, was Titans corner Brice McCain. He said Garoppolo's 31 of 43, 381-yard performance falls mostly on the Tennessee defense, and not on anything Garoppolo himself did.

"He came in, he executed, but the chunk of yardage came from blown coverages," McCain said. "That's about it. He didn't do anything special. He threw a lot of quick game, get the ball to the receiver's hands fast, and they made plays. That's about it. It was nothing special. He didn't do anything special. He just threw to open guys."

For what it's worth, Pro Football Focus tracks every pass and has 171 of Garoppolo's 381 passing yards coming after the catch. That means 210 of his passing yards were accumulated through the air, or approximately 55 percent. That's basically the NFL average, so it's not like Garoppolo was just checking down and letting his teammates do the work all game. He did what he was supposed to do, and he did it well.