The Tennessee Titans were the worst team in football last year. New general manager Mike Borgonzi made several notable additions this offseason such as No. 1 overall pick Cameron Ward and left tackle Dan Moore Jr, but the work is not done just yet. ESPN reported that the Titans will monitor the backup quarterback market since Will Levis is been shut down for the year with a shoulder injury, but also that Tennessee is considering more help at cornerback and pass rusher. Jeremy Fowler even threw out a specific name to watch: Former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive lineman Preston Smith.

Smith, 32, played eight games for the Steelers last year after being acquired from the Green Bay Packers at the trade deadline. In 17 total games played in 2024, he recorded 32 combined tackles, five tackles for loss and 4.5 sacks. The Mississippi State product was selected by Washington with the No. 38 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, and has recorded 70.5 sacks over 10 NFL seasons. Smith's best campaign came back in 2019 with the Packers, when he recorded 56 tackles and 12 sacks.

The 6-foot-5, 265-pound hybrid seems to fit the mold for what the Titans want at EDGE. Tennessee replaced the 252-pound Harold Landry with the 281-pound Dre'Mont Jones, who can work on the outside or inside. Following the surprise retirement of Lorenzo Carter, Tennessee also signed another big-bodied EDGE in Jihad Ward.

On paper, the Titans appear to have one of the worst pass rush groups in the NFL. Tennessee recorded just 32 sacks in 2024, which ranked third-worst in the NFL.