Titans defensive coordinator transported to hospital after mid-game medical issue
The Titans are playing the Colts without defensive coordinator Dean Pees
Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was taken to the hospital on Sunday after suffering from an undisclosed medical issue at some point during the first half of Tennessee's game in Indianapolis.
The Titans didn't release a lot of details about the incident, but the team did announce that Pees was no longer at Lucas Oil Stadium.
"Titans defensive coordinator Dean Pees was experiencing a medical issue during the game," the team said in a statement. "He was tended to by medical personnel and was transported to a local hospital for further observation."
Pees started the game up in a booth for the Titans, and that's where he was when CBS cameras spotted him with just under eight minutes left to play in the first quarter.
According to the team's official website, Titans coach Mike Vrabel is expected to offer an update on Pees' condition following the game in Indianapolis.
Pees, who's in his first year with the Titans, has had an impressive season so far. Through 11 weeks, the Titans are surrendering just 16.8 points per game, which leads the NFL.
The 69-year-old Pees has been coaching in the NFL since 2004 when he took a job with the Patriots. Pees has been a part of two Super Bowl winning teams: The Patriots in 2004 and the Ravens in 2012.
Before taking the Titans job this year, Pees spent six seasons as the defensive coordinator for the Ravens.
