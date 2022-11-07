There is no longer a debate as to who is the best running back of this era. That title belongs to Derrick Henry, the Titans' former All-Pro back who is on pace to win his third rushing title in four years. Along with solidifying his place in modern history, Henry has surpassed the achievements of some of the best running backs in league history.

That group of players includes Hall of Fame running back Earl Campbell, as Henry broke Campbell's franchise record for rushing touchdowns during the Titans' overtime loss to the Chiefs on Sunday night. Henry's second touchdown of the game, a 1-yard run five 5:24 left in the second quarter, officially gave him 74 rushing touchdowns, one more than Campbell amassed during his seven seasons with the franchise.

Campbell, who was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1991, is football royalty. He was one of a dozen running backs selected as part of the NFL 100 All-Time Team, which was announced in 2019. An All-Pro each of his first three seasons with the then-Houston Oilers, Campbell led the NFL in rushing each of those seasons while leading Houston to consecutive AFC Championship Game appearances.

"He was a bruiser," Henry said of Campbell during an interview with NBC Sports prior to Sunday night's game. "He ran tough, he ran hard, he was fast, he was durable. Any running back you want to model your game after, it's definitely him if you want to be physical, attacking and make defenders feel every tackle when you're running the ball."

Henry could pass Campbell for second on the franchise's all-time career rushing list by season's end. Henry, who has a league-best 870 yards through eight games, is 907 yards away from matching Campbell's tally of 8,574 yards with the franchise. Eddie George, who helped lead the franchise to their only Super Bowl appearance in 1999, remains the Titans' franchise career rushing leader with 10,009 yards.

While it's still early, the 28-year-old Henry in on pace join Campbell in Canton, Ohio when he is eligible for enshrinement. A third rushing title this season would go a long way in helping Henry's case, as he would become only the ninth running back to accomplish that feat. Each of the seven retired players who accomplished that feat are currently members of the Hall of Fame.