A running back needs a lot of components to be successful: speed, strong legs, the ability to find gaps and more. A lot of the success of a running back is thanks to the O-line doing their job, too, and they don't always get as much attention for it.

Tennessee Titans star running back Derrick Henry wanted to make sure his offensive line knew just how much they were appreciated, so he gifted his guys an expensive chain that says "2k," representing the running back eclipsing 2,000 rushing yards during the 2020 season.

The chains were also customized with each player's name and number. Check it out:

Henry lead the league in rushing in 2020 and 2019, something that was done largely in part thanks to the players up front. He rushed for 2,027 yards in 2020 and 1,540 yards in 2019.

Offensive linemen don't get the flashy stats, they don't sell as many jerseys and they aren't household names like many running backs -- Henry included -- are, but they are crucial to the production of an offense. Henry knows this, as in the past he's given them arcade games and Rolex watches.