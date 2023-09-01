The value of running backs has been a main topic this offseason, with players fighting to prove their value and turn their on field work into big contracts. Derrick Henry, one of the best at the position, says his goal, along with other running backs, is to show how much they bring to the game.

Henry argued that the NFL often uses them to be a face of the league, but the energy does not translate when it's time to commit to a running back long term.

"Have you all witnessed it? I'm pretty sure you all have," Henry said (via The Associated Press). "So yes, just trying to show that we are valuable as any other position. They use us in commercials and all over the place. And we just want our share due."

The Tennessee Titans drafted Derrick Henry in the second round of the 2016 draft and he has established himself as a star in the league.

He is a former NFL Offensive Player of the Year award winner, a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, he was the NFL's rushing yards leader twice and the NFL's rushing touchdowns leader twice as well. He has 8,335 career rushing yards, with an average of 4.8 yards per carry and 78 rushing touchdowns. The 29-year-old has the most rushing touchdowns (68), carries (1,464) and rushing yards (7,101) in the league since 2018.

Henry knows running backs want to help their team win and the in doing so hope the organization appreciates how much they do.

"All you can do is try to be the best player you can and hope the team understands your value and appreciate you trying to do the best you can to carry the load to help your team win games and get to the Super Bowl," he said.

This offseason Henry did not have to feel the pressure of the current running back state, however, with his contract voiding after the 2023 season, next year could be a different story.