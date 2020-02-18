Titans' Derrick Henry says Tom Brady can still play, but asks 'why wouldn't we want Ryan Tannehill back?'

The Tennessee Titans are facing some big questions this offseason. Both quarterback Ryan Tannehill and running back Derrick Henry are impending free agents, and both were imperative to the Titans' run to the AFC Championship this season.

The Titans would like to keep Tannehill, but it's a tough decision. The 2019 NFL Comeback Player of the Year turns 32 this offseason, and feels as though he played himself into a long, lucrative extension. The Titans could utilize the franchise tag on him, or take their chances on the open market or in the draft.

This offseason, we may see more quarterback movement than we ever have. Tom Brady, Philip Rivers, Jameis Winston and Teddy Bridgewater are set to be free agents, so the Titans do have options if contract negotiations with Tannehill do not go smoothly.

During a recent appearance on Taylor Lewan and Will Compton's Bussin' With the Boys podcast, Henry admitted that there are other decent options out there when it comes to quarterbacks, including arguably the best player of all time, but asked, why wouldn't the Titans want Tannehill back?

"[Brady] still can play," Henry said, via Pro Football Talk. "Obviously, age doesn't matter for him, he's still playing at a high level, but my question would be: Why ain't Ryan good enough, you know? . . . Speaking for everyone on the offense, we fed off of him . . . Ryan Tannehill is our quarterback and went to the AFC Championship, why would we not want Ryan back?"

The Titans went 2-4 with Marcus Mariota under center, but won seven out of their last 10 games and made it all the way to the AFC Championship Game once Tannehill was inserted into the starting lineup. Tannehill threw for 2,742 yards, 22 touchdowns and six interceptions in 12 games played, and was named AFC Offensive Player of the Month for December, when he went 90 of 132 for 1,322 yards, 12 touchdowns, two interceptions and a 124.6 passer rating while leading the Titans to an average of 31.4 points per game.

While Henry carried the load for the Titans in the postseason, he clearly believes that Tannehill is the quarterback they need to keep. Tennessee hasn't had a quarterback start all 16 games since Matt Hasselbeck did so in 2011, and whatever decision the Titans make this offseason, they have to be sure of it.