Titans' Dion Lewis says he and Derrick Henry 'can be the best duo' in the NFL

It's summer in the NFL, which means it's the time of year reserved for position battles, contract standoffs, and bold predictions. This will be a story about a prediction that initially seems outlandish, but actually might not be as outlandish as it initially seems.

Titans running back Dion Lewis, who signed with the team in free agency after a successful run in New England and will replace DeMarco Murray, said that he believes he and Derrick Henry have the potential to form the best running back duo in the NFL.

"We both know we're two good backs. We're pushing each other every day. We feel like we can be two of the best running backs in the league," Lewis said, per ESPN's Cameron Wolfe. "We feel like we can be the best duo in the league."

It's certainly bold, but it's not that bold because that's how good Lewis is. He might not be a traditional running back who runs the ball 25 times between the tackles, but he's one of the most versatile backs in the league. This past season with the Patriots, he rushed for 896 yards and six touchdowns while averaging 5.0 yards per carry, and added 214 receiving yards and three touchdown catches. Put together, he recorded 1,110 yards and nine touchdowns from scrimmage. According to Football Outsiders' metrics, he was the best running back in all of football. That's the value his versatility brings to an offense.

And in Tennessee, he's going to be paired with a pretty good -- not great -- young running back in Henry. During the first two years of his career, when Henry split carries with Murray, he totaled 1,234 rushing yards, 10 rushing touchdowns, 273 receiving yards and one touchdown catch. He's shown signs of breaking out in the past -- like his 156-yard outing in the playoffs against Chiefs -- but he's yet to do it on a consistent basis.

It's not difficult to imagine both players performing up to their peak in a revamped offense that will include an athletic and mobile quarterback, Marcus Mariota, helping them out. But even if they do, they likely won't be the best running back duo in football. That distinction still belongs to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara, who made history last season by both racking up at least 1,500 yards from scrimmage. Ingram, of course, is facing a four-game suspension to begin the season, but once he returns, the Saints' duo will resume their status as the best in the league. After them, Lewis and Henry have a claim, though the edge for second-best tandem still probably belongs to the Falcons' duo of Devonta Freeman and Tevin Coleman.

Their chances to surpass the Falcons' duo depends on Lewis replicating his success that he saw in the Patriots' brilliantly executed offense, and on Henry cashing in on all of his potential. But they certainly have a chance to be one of the best tandems in the league, which is why the Titans signed Lewis to a four-year deal in free agency.

For now, though, it's nothing more than offseason talk that keeps us going until real football begins.