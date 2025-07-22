The Tennessee Titans announced a surprise retirement on the first day of training camp, as Lorenzo Carter has made the decision to hang up the cleats at just 29 years old. Carter signed a one-year deal with Tennessee earlier this offseason after spending three years with the Atlanta Falcons. He recorded a total of seven sacks during his time in Atlanta.

The Georgia product was a third-round pick of the New York Giants in 2018, and he retires having recorded 21.5 sacks in 96 career games played. Carter wasn't expected to be a full-time starter for the Titans in 2025, but he was a veteran body expected to contribute in what appears to be the Titans' weakest position group.

Tennessee recorded just 32 sacks in 2024. Only two NFL teams recorded fewer sacks last season. The Titans also ended up releasing its top pass rusher this offseason in Harold Landry, who led the Titans with nine sacks in 2024, and reached double-digit sacks in both 2021 and 2023. To replace him, Tennessee drafted former inside backer Oluwafemi Oladejo, and signed former Seattle Seahawks hybrid Dre'Mont Jones, one of which figures to start opposite of Arden Key.

Cameron Ward locked in as QB1 for Titans; what about rest of the 2025 NFL Draft class? Jared Dubin

Titans general manager Mike Borgonzi said he learned of Carter's decision to retire Monday, and that it was a surprise to him.

"We feel good with the room right now," Borgonzi said when asked if he felt pressure regarding the pass rush room. "Obviously we added Dre'Mont. We drafted Femi, Arden's here. There's a chance we could add somebody here at some point."

Key hasn't recorded more than 6.5 sacks in his two seasons with the Titans, while Oladejo is a raw yet tantalizing talent that could need some time to find his footing. While the free agency cupboard is bare, it's almost guaranteed the Titans will take a flier on an available pass rusher to improve what could be one of the bottom pass rushing units in the NFL.