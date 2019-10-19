Titans first-round pick could make NFL debut on Sunday just eight months after ACL surgery

When the Titans selected Jeffery Simmons with the 19th overall pick in the NFL Draft this year, they had no idea if he would end up playing a single down for them in 2019. However, not only is that now looking likely, but there's a good chance Simmons could end up playing for more than half the season.

According to NFL.com, the rookie defensive lineman has been moved to the Titans' active roster, which means he's eligible to play in Sunday's game against the Chargers. The move comes just eight months after Simmons tore his ACL while preparing for the draft.

Before the injury, Simmons was viewed as a likely top-10 pick, but he then saw his stock drop after his February surgery. Our draft analysts here at CBSSports.com felt that Titans got a steal with Simmons when he fell all the way down to the 19th overall pick.

With his surgery long behind him, Simmons finally returned to practice this week, and it sounds like Titans coach Mike Vrabel plans on playing him as long as his knee feels comfortable.

"We'll make a smart decision, as always, in the best interest of the player when it deals with injuries and his comfort level as to when he might return," Vrabel said this week, via The Tennessean.

Although Simmons is hoping to play, he did admit that he's a little "rusty," which is to be expected considering he hadn't practiced in full pads since his final practice with Mississippi State in late December.

"It went great," Simmons said of practice this week, via the Titans official website. "A lot of stuff is a little rusty right now, but as the week went on my technique got better. I feel great, and (my knee) didn't have much swelling. With my knee, I knew I had an injury, but I am not going out there being timid. I just went out there full force and it felt great."

Despite feeling great, Simmons isn't going to lobby Vrabel to put him on the field. Instead, he's going to do whatever his coach wants him to do.

"I am just trusting Coach Vrabel and the process right now, trusting their plan with me," Simmons said. "If they decide to play me this weekend, we'll go from there. But right now, I don't know yet. I saw somewhere he said they'll make a decision by tomorrow so whenever they let me know, we'll go from there."

The fact that Simmons might play this weekend is a minor miracle. Back in June, he wasn't even sure he'd end up playing a single snap in 2019.

"I'm not rushing anything," Simmons said at Titans minicamp in June, via The Tennessean. "If I don't play this year, I'm fine with it, but my goal is to get healthy on my time and on this team's time. There's no time limit and when I can come back. Every day I come to work, I'm putting my mindset, you know, 'I want to get back today.' That's how I come to work everyday and try to get better."

To get Simmons acclimated to the NFL, the Titans actually took him to Denver in Week 6, which marked the first time all season that he went with the team on a road trip.

The Titans defense has been dominant this season, and the addition of Simmons should only make them better. Of course, the Titans defense needs all the help it can get, and that's because it's basically been carrying the team for most of the season.

The offense has been struggling this year, which is a big reason why Marcus Mariota has been sent to the bench. For the Titans' home game on Sunday against the Chargers, Ryan Tannehill will be making his first start of the season.