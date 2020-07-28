Watch Now: Derrick Henry and Titans Agree On 4-Year Extension ( 3:18 )

On Tuesday, another NFL player was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. According to Jim Wyatt of the Tennessee Titans' official website, head coach Mike Vrabel told reporters during a Zoom press conference that first-round pick offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson had been placed on the COVID-19 list. Wilson was selected out of the University of Georgia with the No. 29 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, and is expected to compete with Dennis Kelly for the starting job at right tackle.

As Wyatt notes, the new reserve list category was created for a player who either tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person or persons. If a player falls into either of these categories, his club is required to immediately place the player on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Clubs may not disclose whether player is in quarantine or is positive for COVID-19, so we do not know if Wilson himself has contracted the coronavirus.

The 6-foot-6, 350-pound offensive tackle is an athletic specimen who moves better than you would expect for his size, and could be an anchor opposite of Taylor Lewan for years to come on the Titans' offensive line. Wilson was an All-SEC second team performer for the Bulldogs in 2019 after playing in 11 games. Unfortunately, Wilson is not the only first-round pick to be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. On Monday, it was reported that Minnesota Vikings wideout Justin Jefferson was also placed on the new list.

Several rookies were placed on the COVID-19 reserve list earlier this week, as the Jacksonville Jaguars placed four rookies on reserve and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers placed their third-round pick, running back Ke'Shawn Vaughn, on the list as well.