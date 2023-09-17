The Tennessee Titans' depth on the offensive line is being tested early, as first-round pick left guard Peter Skoronski has been ruled out for Tennessee's Week 2 matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers. Skoronski needed an appendectomy after being declared with an illness late in the week, according to NFL Media.

Xavier Newman is listed as Skoronski's backup on the depth chart, but it's possible former second-round pick Dillon Radunz could step in to block at left guard. Skoronski, the No. 11 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft out of Northwestern, was very solid in his first professional action against the New Orleans Saints in Week 1. He did allow one sack in 63 offensive snaps played, but was awarded an 81.3 PFF grade.

It's worth wondering how long the Titans could be down one of their most important starters on the offensive line. Skoronski could miss multiple games due to his appendectomy, and patients can lose weight following the procedure. Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow had his appendix rupture last offseason, and he had to put in some work to return to form. Burrow said he lost weight and some core muscle due to the surgery, via ESPN.

Revamping the offensive line was one of the top items on new general manager Ran Carthon's offseason to-do list. Tennessee signed a new starting left tackle in Andre Dillard, a new right guard in Daniel Brunskill and drafted Skoronski. The Titans lost starting right tackle Nicholas Petit-Frere for six games after he violated the league's gambling policy, which led to the signing of veteran Chris Hubbard. This unit is still a work in progress, and losing Skoronski for this Sunday, and potentially longer, hurts.