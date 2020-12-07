NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans had built some momentum heading into Week 13 of the 2020 NFL season. After an overtime win over the Baltimore Ravens and then a dominant victory over the divisional rival Indianapolis Colts, it appeared the Titans were one of the up-and-coming contenders in the AFC that could have a shot at making it back to the conference championship game. Then, things took a turn on Sunday that forced Mike Vrabel's team to take a long, hard look at itself in the mirror.

The Titans were dominated on their home field by the Cleveland Browns, 41-35. While a six-point loss doesn't look like much of a blowout in the box score, it was probably the most lopsided six-point loss a team has registered this season. The Titans embarked on a 28-3 second-half run just to make the final score look more like a respectable loss, but the Browns could have won with just the points they scored in the first half.

At the halftime break, the Browns led the Titans by a score of 38-7. While Cleveland's offense usually revolves around the likes of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt, it was Baker Mayfield's time to shine. The former No. 1 overall pick completed 20 of 25 passes for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, which made him the first Browns quarterback since Otto Graham in 1951 to throw four touchdowns in the first half of a game. For someone who has noticeably struggled with his accuracy this season, Mayfield looked more like Patrick Mahomes than himself at Nissan Stadium on Sunday. Mayfield does deserve some credit for his impressive, 334-yard outing, but the secondary he was facing is known for their issues and inconsistencies.

The Titans came into Week 13 with the fifth-worst secondary in the league, as they have allowed an average of 268.5 passing yards per game. Tennessee certainly misses Logan Ryan, who signed a one-year, $7.5 million deal with the New York Giants this past offseason. During his three seasons with the Titans, Ryan evolved into one of the most versatile defensive backs in the league -- someone who could serve as the No. 1 cornerback on the outside, the primary slot defender or even a safety. He was a reliable veteran who led the Titans with 113 tackles, 18 passes defended and four forced fumbles last season. His absence is certainly felt -- especially since the Titans don't have their other starting quarterback in Adoree' Jackson, who has yet to make his 2020 debut after suffering a knee injury. Tennessee's reserves at cornerback have struggled, and it was a big reason Mayfield threw for the most yards he has since Week 4 of last year.

"Bad communication, bad execution. You go out there and you play like that, you're going to get your behinds whooped," Titans safety Kevin Byard told reporters after the game.

Another glaring issue the Titans have that reared its ugly head yet again on Sunday was their third down defense. Coming into this matchup, Tennessee's opponents had converted on a league-high 52.63 percent of third downs. Against the Browns, they allowed Mayfield's unit to convert on 10 of the 16 third downs they faced. When Vrabel was asked about his third down defense after the game, he didn't give a specific answer as to why the Titans were struggling to get off the field, but did note that it's easier said than done.

"You have to coach better, you have to rush better and you have to cover better," Vrabel said. "That's what third down is -- finding ways to rush and cover and that's what it comes down to. We have to look at who we have and we have to try to put them in the best positions to do that. Whether that's playing man or zone or simulating, pressuring, all those different things that go into it. That's the challenge and that's going to stay the same each and every week."

Byard was also faced with the third-down question, and he didn't have much of an answer to offer either.

"I mean third downs, it all works together," he said. "Pass-rush and the coverage works together. We're just not executing well honestly."

Between the issues in the secondary and the defense failing to get off the field on third down -- these are problems that the Titans have faced all season long. But these issues are minimized when Tennessee is controlling the tempo of the game. As the playoff race heats up and the Titans again find themselves tied with the Colts atop the AFC South, how they are able to patch up these holes on defense could determine how far this team is able to advance in the postseason.