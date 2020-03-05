Titans Foundation donates $1 million to tornado relief effort after tragic night in Nashville

On Tuesday night, a massive storm system moved across central Tennessee, which included a tornado that rumbled through downtown Nashville in the early morning hours. When the sun rose on Wednesday, it was discovered that at least 24 people lost their lives and several people were still missing.

Those in the Volunteer State are living up to their nickname, however, as many took time off from work and their everyday lives to volunteer to clean up their communities and donate items to those who lost their homes. The Tennessee Titans are also doing their part, as they announced this week that the Titans Foundation and controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk were donating $1 million to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee. In addition, the NFL Foundation will make a $250,000 contribution to CFMT and work with local schools to help repair football fields as well as replace equipment.

"Everyone in this community and throughout Tennessee should be eternally grateful to the Tennessee Titans for their tremendous efforts in helping the victims of the tornadoes," said CFMT President Ellen Lehman, via the Titans' official website. "This is an extraordinary gift toward our ability to respond and restore the damage caused by these disastrous storms."

According to Nashville mayor John Cooper, CFMT received a total of over $2 million in just 36 hours. CFMT will disperse the donation to non-profits throughout the region that benefit those in need of immediate and long-term aid.

"We are so encouraged about the amount of charity people have shown in the aftermath of Monday night's tragedy," Adams Strunk said. "As leaders in the community, we want to lend our help to this cause of healing and rebuilding. Together we will help our neighbors through this long and difficult process. We are hopeful that others will join us in supporting this effort any way they can."

According to CBS News, a majority of deaths occurred in Putnam County, which is east of Nashville. County mayor Randy Porter said at a press conference on Wednesday that 18 people were killed, including five children under the age of 13. CBS affiliate WTVF reported that the tornado stayed on the ground for 50 miles, and strengthened from an EF-2 tornado to EF-3 after passing through downtown Nashville. At its peak, winds reached up to 165 miles per hour.

The Titans have also partnered with Hands on Nashville to encourage volunteer efforts. Titans players, staff and their families will volunteer in Middle Tennessee on Friday, March 6. Other volunteer opportunities are available at www.hon.org.