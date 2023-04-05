On Wednesday, the Tennessee Titans announced new jersey numbers for their signed free agents, and a couple of number changes for their current players as well. Pass rusher Arden Key is keeping his No. 49 and linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair is making the change to No. 2, but the headliner is cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting's new number.

This offseason, the NFL voted to allow players to begin wearing No. 0. The jersey number had been out of circulation since 1973. Murphy-Bunting is taking advantage of this, as he will become the first player in Titans franchise history to wear No. 0.

Murphy-Bunting agreed to a one-year deal with the Titans last month after four years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The former second-round pick out of Central Michigan is coming off a campaign in which he recorded 31 combined tackles, seven passes defensed and two interceptions in 12 games played.

He had an impressive rookie campaign in 2019, recording 44 combined tackles, one sack, eight passes defensed and three interceptions. The following year, Tom Brady showed up in Tampa and the Buccaneers went on their Super Bowl run. That season, Murphy-Bunting recorded three interceptions in four playoff games.

Murphy-Bunting is not the first NFL player to claim No. 0. Dallas Cowboys safety Jayron Kearse will change his number to zero, new New York Giants wideout Parris Campbell is taking zero for his team and recently reinstated Jacksonville Jaguars wideout Calvin Ridley is their new "agent zero."