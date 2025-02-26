The Tennessee Titans could see one of their top defenders leave the team this offseason. According to NFL Media, the Titans have granted edge rusher Harold Landry and his agents permission to seek a trade.

Landry, who was the team's second-round pick back in 2018, signed a five-year, $87.5 million contract extension with the Titans back in 2022. He tore his ACL prior to the next season and missed the entire year, and has returned to notch 19.5 sacks over the last two seasons.

His current contract has him set to count for $24.05 million against Tennessee's books in each of the next two years, with matching $17.5 million base salaries that are not guaranteed. The remaining $6.55 million on each year comes from his prorated signing bonus.

If the Titans were to trade Landry prior to June 1, they would take on $13.1 million in dead money (the accelerated signing bonuses) and save $10.95 million against the cap in 2025. A post-June 1 trade would see $6.55 million hit the books in each of 2025 and 2026, with $17.5 million in savings for next season.

Landry won't turn 29 years old until later this offseason, and he's still a quality edge rusher -- even if not quite the caliber he showed he can be in his final pre-injury season, when he notched 12 sacks, 22 quarterback hits and 14 tackles for loss while making the Pro Bowl.

If there's a team out there that can stomach the $17.5 million base salary, there should be a market for his services. More likely, a team that trades for him might want to agree to a re-worked contract to get his cap hit for the 2025 season to a more manageable number. Either way, any team that needs pass rush help could do a heck of a lot worse than going after a guy who is clearly a double-digit sack type of talent.