Titans GM determined to re-sign Derrick Henry following running back's career year

Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry is coming off of a career year in which he rushed for 1,540 yards and 16 touchdowns while averaging 5.1 yards per carry. Now an unrestricted free agent, the Titans have a big decision to make regarding his future.

Recent history indicates that resetting the market by giving a running back big money is not always smart, and while Henry carried the Titans to the AFC Championship Game, it's unknown if Tennessee would be willing to make him the highest-paid running back in the league.

During media availability on Tuesday ahead of the NFL combine, Titans general manager Jon Robinson sounded determined to work out a deal to keep Henry in Nashville.

"Derrick had a great year for us," Robinson said, via Erik Bacharach of the Tennessean. "I mean he led the league in rushing, he built off the second half of the 2018 season that he had, he cares about his teammates, he works hard, he's great in the community and we're going to work through that one and do everything we can to try to keep him around."

Henry stepped up his game as the 2019 season went on. He recorded just one 100-yard rushing game in the first nine weeks, but recorded five 100-yard rushing games in his last six regular-season games. As Robinson mentioned, Henry's 1,540 rushing yards led the NFL in the regular season, and he took his game to yet another level in the playoffs. In three postseason games, Henry rushed for 446 yards, two touchdowns and he even threw a touchdown pass.

The former second-round pick proved that he is capable and confident in being the focal point of an offense, and it sounds like the Titans are willing to open their checkbook to keep him.

Interestingly enough, the Titans also have a big decision to make at quarterback. Ryan Tannehill went 10-3 as a starter this season, and is now an unrestricted a free agent who is sure to generate some interest on the open market. Robinson sounded much more noncommittal when it came to the subject of his quarterback.

"We'll see how that goes," Robinson said, via Paul Kuharsky. "His contract is up. We'll have those contract negotiations with a lot of our players. Like I said, I'd like to keep as many of those guys on the team as possible."

The Titans would surely like to keep both players heading into 2020, but it sounds like we know which one Robinson would rather have.