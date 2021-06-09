After 10 seasons with the Atlanta Falcons, seven-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones put in his request for a change of scenery. His wish was granted this past Sunday, when the Falcons agreed to ship him to "Music City" in exchange for a second-round pick and a 2023 fourth-round pick. For the second year in a row, the Tennessee Titans have made one of the biggest additions of the offseason after adding Jadeveon Clowney in 2020.

There were other teams surely interested in acquiring who has been the NFL's best pass-catcher over the last decade, but the Titans were consistently seen as one of the favorites to actually get a deal done. During an appearance on NFL Network's "Good Morning Football" on Wednesday, Titans general manager Jon Robinson called the Julio trade a move that he needed to make.

"My charge is to get as many good players on the team as possible and I'm excited about the guys we had back on the roster, the guys that we added in the offseason, but when you're able to acquire a player like Julio and can add him into the mix of our football team, what we try to do offensively, those don't come around very often," Robinson said, via NFL.com. "We thought it was a move that we needed to make for us. I know our fans are super stoked to have him here."

Apart from just simply adding talent, the Titans also had to make this move because they had a hole at wide receiver. A.J. Brown is an unquestioned playmaker, but Tennessee lost its other top two pass-catchers in free agency in Corey Davis and Jonnu Smith. The Titans signed Josh Reynolds in free agency and drafted Dez Fitzpatrick, but they won't have the kind of impact Jones should on the outside.

Jones caught 51 passes for 771 yards and three touchdowns in nine games played last season, as he was hampered with a hamstring injury. Now 32 years old, it is worth pondering if he will slow down in 2021, or if this change could rejuvenate him. SportsLine oddsmakers have determined an average of Jones season totals from a variety of sportsbooks, and he is set with Over/Under numbers of 85 catches, 1,100 yards and seven receiving scores.