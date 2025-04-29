Over the last three seasons, the Tennessee Titans have had five different quarterbacks start at least two games. Now, after a lack of consistency at the position, the team finally has some hope it found a long-term answer under center. The Titans selected former Miami quarterback Cam Ward No. 1 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, and while there's obviously plenty of things they love about the top overall pick, Ward isn't being handed the starting gig.

Mike Borgonzi, in his first year as the team's general manager, says Ward won't be named QB1 off the bat. "We're not gonna name any starters here, though, right now in the offseason," Borgonzi said, via NFL.com.

The Titans still have Will Levis in their quarterback room. The 33rd overall pick in the 2023 draft started 21 games for them over the last two years, going 5-16 with 21 touchdowns, 16 interceptions and taking 69 total sacks in that time. Last season, Levis tied for the league high with 18 turnovers (12 picks and six lost fumbles). After turning the ball over four times against the Cincinnati Bengals in 2024, Levis was benched in favor of Mason Rudolph, who started the final three games of the year for Tennessee.

While Levis clearly hasn't been the answer the Titans needed, Borgonzi said "there was not" any attempts to trade the 25-year-old during the draft. When asked about what Levis brings to the team, Borgonzi said he provides "a lot of value," before confirming that there will be a QB competition this offseason.

"There's gonna be competition in every room. And he [Levis] elevates the competition in that room. That's what we're trying to do here as we get into training camp is have the best 90-man roster. Best competition in every room, and Will certainly provides that," Borgonzi said.

The Titans also have Brandon Allen and Tim Boyle on their roster and Borgonzi feels confident in the options they have: "It's a great room we have right now with those four guys.

"The idea here is to have competition in the room," the GM reiterated.

Ward hasn't been a Titan for long, but as the first overall pick, all signs point to him being named the starter eventually. Borgonzi had been impressed by Ward's quick ability to get acclimated with the team, and pointed out his distinct leadership, shown in part by the rookie reaching out to other Tennessee draft picks and players on social media.

"That's the type of teammate Cam is," Borgonzi said. "And that's everything we heard about him through the process, is he's one of the guys. I think that's why a lot of his teammates gravitate toward him. He was tweeting at them right after that, but that just shows you his leadership, his team ability."

During the pre-draft process, Borgonzi said he saw a lot of qualities in Ward that are only emphasized as he begins Year 1 in the NFL.

"He knows that stepping into an NFL locker room, he's going to have to earn the respect of everybody in that locker room. First, building relationships with everyone on the team is a big part of it," Borgonzi said. "But that's one of the special things about him that we kind of learned through the process, that he has great awareness."

Ward, who turns 23 next month, will have all eyes on him when he eventually takes his first snaps as an NFL starter. But first: A quarterback competition.