Titans had a wild helmet idea in mind for their new uniforms before going with blue
Before settling on navy blue, the Titans had some interesting options on the table for their new helmets
When the Titans unveiled their new uniform on Wednesday, one of the most dramatic changes came to their helmet. After wearing white on their head for more than 40 years -- including for several decades when they were the Oilers -- the team decided to go a dramatically different route with their helmets.
Instead of white, the Titans will be wearing a matte navy blue helmet that was unveiled this week.
As it turns out, picking a helmet color was basically the final part of the design process. The Titans knew they wanted to get rid of their white helmets, but they couldn't decide on a new color. Apparently, before picking navy blue, the team had some pretty wild ideas on the table.
According to NFL creative director Shandon Melvin, the Titans had multiple options on the table, including a possible mirrored helmet.
"We felt like there was something about the white helmet that didn't quite make the new uniform design as tough and as clean and as stark as we thought it needed to be," Melvin told The Tennessean this week. "And so we thought, well, let's experiment with that and see what we could come up with."
As The Tennessean described it, the new lid would have been a "silver-mirrored helmet with all-red flames sprouting from the fireball logo."
If you want to know what the would have looked like, just take one look at these helmets that Oregon wore during the Rose Bowl in 2012. You can literally see the reflection of the stadium on the side of their helmets.
Baylor has also gone with a chrome reflective look.
The fact that the NFL was thinking about allowing the shiny helmets is actually kind of amazing, considering the league has never had anything even remotely close to the Oregon and Baylor helmets above.
Of course, the mirrored-chrome look wasn't the only option the Titans were considering. In an interview with 104.5 the Zone in Nashville, NFL art director Chris Stackhouse said the team was also considering brushed silver.
Basically, it sounds like it's a miracle that the team ended up with a navy blue helmet, since the Titans were considering at least two different looks that were both silver.
