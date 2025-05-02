Get ready to see a different-looking Tennessee Titans team on the field in 2025. Not only did they make massive changes to their roster this offseason -- including drafting Cam Ward with the No. 1 overall pick -- but they could also be wearing some new threads when they take the field this fall.

"The Tennessee Titans have new uniforms coming," franchise legend Warren Moon said during an appearance on the "Up & Adams" podcast. "A whole new set. And I've seen glimpses of them."

Moon himself was most recently seen granting permission for Ward to wear his No. 1 jersey with the Titans, connecting the franchise's past to its future. (Moon, of course, played for the Houston Oilers, but the Titans have kept hold of the franchise history and its indelible color scheme.) As for what the jerseys themselves will look like, Moon played it coy but did hint at a futuristic angle.

"Pretty good," Moon said with a big smile. "They fit with the times but they're also a little futuristic. They will advance with the times. We'll put it that way."

The Titans are certainly hoping to advance with the times, given the way they have struggled over the last few seasons. Since making three consecutive playoff appearances behind Derrick Henry and Co. from 2019 through 2021, the Titans have gone just 16-35, giving them the league's fifth-worst record during that time. While it's unlikely that the new uniforms themselves will directly lead to any degree of success, perhaps turning over a new leaf with a fresh start can symbolize the new era they hope to begin with Ward under center.