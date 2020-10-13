Football will, in fact, be played on Tuesday night between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium. After the latest round of COVID-19 tests all came back with no new positives for the Titans, the NFL gave the all-clear for this game to kick off as these two AFC squads will put a bow on Week 5. This will be Tennessee's first contest since an outbreak of the virus hit the organization hard, infecting around two dozen players and/or staff.

That forced the league to not only reschedule this Week 5 matchup with the Bills for a rare Tuesday Night Football showdown, but it also postponed Tennessee's matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers -- a game that was originally scheduled for Week 4 -- for later on this season. While this outbreak did prove to give many around the NFL a popsicle-headache as they were tasked with moving around a number of games to formulate a new schedule, it appears the Titans have gotten over this hurdle and are now ready to hit the field.

Tom McCarthy (play-by-play), Jay Feely (analyst) and AJ Ross (sideline reporter) will be on the call tonight on CBS, and for how you can watch this game, here's all the info you need to know.

How to watch

Date: Tuesday, Oct. 13 | Time: 7 p.m. ET

Location: Nissan Stadium (Nashville, Tennessee)

TV: CBS | Stream: CBS All Access

Follow: CBS Sports App

Because this game will be on CBS, you also have the option to stream tonight's contest live on CBS All Access. Signing up is a piece of cake. All you have to do is go to the CBS All Access page and pick the plan that works best for you. For all the info you need about streaming Bills-Titans on CBS All Access, click here.

As for the game itself, both of these clubs are undefeated on the season with the Bills marching into this matchup at 4-0, while the Titans stand at 3-0 on the year. Tennessee will be getting some reinforcements on offense as Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reports that second-year receiver A.J. Brown, who has missed the past two games with a bone bruise in his knee, is expected to play tonight.