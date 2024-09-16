The Tennessee Titans' 24-17 loss to the New York Jets on Sunday felt like déjà vu in more ways than one. The Titans have now played two games, and in both of them, they have blown a halftime lead, had a punt blocked and Will Levis has committed a critical turnover.

In Week 1 vs. the Chicago Bears, Levis threw what ended up being the game-losing pick six on a desperation toss to get out of a sack that was completely fine to take. In Week 2, he did something similar, flipping a backwards pass to Tyjae Spears at the Jets' 10-yard line while he was falling down on a third-and-goal. This was a fumble, and Spears could not corral the ball, which was recovered by the Jets. So, instead of kicking a chip-shot field goal on fourth-and-goal to make it a 10-0 game, the Titans turned the ball over.

As you could imagine, Titans head coach Brian Callahan was not pleased with this costly mistake, and he let his young quarterback have it on the sideline.

After the game, Callahan was asked what he said to Levis after his boneheaded turnover. He didn't mince words.

"It was dumb. It was the same exact thing he did last week, and he cost us points in the red zone, and it is what it is," Callahan said. "He's a grownup and he knows better and so I was really irritated that he cost us three points in a game that we probably needed it."

Callahan's young tenure in Nashville has been headlined by honesty -- sometimes brutal honesty. He even quipped last week that the Titans could have punted on first down on all of their second-half possessions and escaped Chicago with a victory since the Titans defense was playing so well.

Levis has had some good moments in his two starts under Callahan, but it's the bad moments that have been much more noticeable. And it's a major reason why the Titans find themselves sitting at 0-2.