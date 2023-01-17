The Tennessee Titans have found their new general manager. The team will hire San Francisco 49ers executive Ran Carthon as their GM, CBS Sports NFL insider Jonathan Jones confirms.

Carthon started with the 49ers in 2017 as director of pro personnel. His NFL start began on the field as a player with the Indianapolis Colts from 2004 to 2006. His executive roles began in 2008 as a pro scout for the Atlanta Falcons. Carthon remained with the team until 2011 before becoming the director of player personnel for the Rams, a position he held from 2012 to 2016. Since then he has been with San Francisco.

This year the 49ers advanced to the divisional round, despite a rotating group of quarterbacks. The team started with Trey Lance before he went out for the season. They then moved to Jimmy Garoppolo, but a broken foot brought up "Mr. Irrelevant" Brock Purdy, the last player chosen in the 2022 NFL Draft.

The 49ers defeated the Seattle Seahawks in convincing fashion in the wild-card round and move on to face the Dallas Cowboys, who defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Monday night.