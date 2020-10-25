The NFL has been handing out hefty fines all season to any team caught violating the league's COVID-19 protocols and that's exactly what happened on Sunday when the league finally handed out a punishment to the Titans.

The NFL has announced that Tennessee has been fined $350,000 following a league investigation into the team's COVID outbreak. From Sept. 24 to Oct. 11, the Titans had a total of 24 members of their organization test positive for the coronavirus.

The positive tests led to the postponement of two games for Tennessee. The Titans' Week 4 game against the Steelers had to be moved to Week 7 and the team's Week 5 game against the Bills had to be moved from a Sunday to a Tuesday.

Although $350,000 is a lot of money, the good news for the Titans is that a fine was the only punishment they received. In early October, the NFL sent out a memo to teams letting them know that they could be docked draft picks or even forced to forfeit a game if they knowingly violated the league's COVID protocols.

According to NFL.com, the Titans didn't appear to knowingly violated the protocols at any point. However, they did get hit with a fine because there were instances where members of the organization weren't wearing masks at the facility. The league also wasn't happy that the team didn't offer clear communication to players about the fact that working out together away the facility wasn't permitted (The Titans were caught doing this during the two weeks where they weren't allowed to practice).

With the Titans investigation now complete, it appears the NFL is now going to set its sights on the Raiders. According to NFL.com, the league is already looking into what protocols may have been broken this week when the Raiders had to put their entire starting offensive line along with safety Jonathan Abram on the COVID list.

The problems for the Raiders started on Wednesday after tackle Trent Brown tested positive. Brown hadn't been wearing his NFL-mandated contact-tracing device, which could put him in hot water with the league. Brown's positive test led to center Rodney Hudson﻿, guards Gabe Jackson and Denzelle Good and left tackle Kolton Miller all going on the COVID list, but they will be on the field this week as all four of them have since been cleared and will be able to play on Sunday against Tampa Bay. However, Abram won't be allowed to play and Brown still has to record one more negative test before the NFL will permit him to be on the active roster for the game.

The Raiders could be the first team to get a stiff punishment from the NFL and that's because they've violated COVID protocol multiple times over the past few weeks. The team has already been fined more than $550,00 total for those violations with $350,000 of that coming in Week 2 when Jon Gruden was fined $100,000 for not properly wearing his mask (The team was also fined $250,000 for that incident).

The Raiders also had 10 players fined a total of $165,000 for not properly wearing their masks while at a public event. In late September, tight end Darren Waller held a charity event that nine of his teammates attended. After photos were released that showed the players not wearing their masks, Waller was fined $30,000 by the NFL while the other nine players were fined $15,000 each.

The Raiders were also fined $50,000 for allowing a non-credentialed employee into the team's locker room after their Week 2 win over the Saints.

Overall, the NFL has handed out a total of $1.915 million in fines this year. Besides the ones we've listed, four other coaches -- Pete Carroll, Vic Fangio, Kyle Shanahan and Sean Payton -- were hit with $100,000 fines for not properly wearing their masks. In each of those instances, their teams were also fined $250,000.