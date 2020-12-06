The ship has been righted for the Tennessee Titans following a rough stretch that saw them lose three of four games, having now won two straight, albeit without veteran pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney. The 27-year-old was recently placed on injured reserve with a meniscus issue in his knee, and surgery had not yet been ruled out as an option to repair it. Having not played since Week 10, Clowney took time to make a decision on the latter but seemingly did this past week, having reportedly undergone surgery on Wednesday -- per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network -- ending his season.

The 27-year-old was betting big on himself in 2020, waving off several offers in the offseason as he looked for a one-year deal that would both pay him handsomely and allow for the re-entering into free agency in 2021. After not receiving as warm of a welcome as he had hoped in the last wave of free agency, the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end was looking to increase his value by way of helping the Titans defense become one opposing teams fear, but Tennessee has struggled to take down opposing quarterbacks this season for much of the season, even with Clowney in tow.

While he's been great about applying pressure, as evidenced in his six QB hits this year prior to injury, he registered no sacks through seven games played and would've liked to stay on the field to change that before hitting the open market for a second consecutive offseason. Coming off of a down season in 2019 that saw him log just three sacks for the Seattle Seahawks, this season-ending injury could tank his stock on the open market.

For the Titans, it's another big swing at pass rusher in 2020 that didn't end how they'd hoped it would, the other being the failed experiment with now-released pass rusher Vic Beasley. Even still, sitting at 8-3 on the season, head coach Mike Vrabel has weathered the storm well.



And now, from an individual standpoint, Clowney must weather his own.