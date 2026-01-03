The Jacksonville Jaguars will try to clinch the AFC South on Sunday when they host the division-rival Tennessee Titans in an NFL Week 18 matchup. The Jaguars (12-4) simply need a victory, but while the Titans are just 3-13, they won't be doing Jacksonville any favors on Sunday. The Titans lost 25-3 at home against the Jags in Week 13, but the Titans have come to life recently, getting two of their victories in the past four weeks. Rookie quarterback Cam Ward, the No. 1 overall pick, is showing signs of progress, throwing eight touchdown passes and just one interception in his past five starts. Trevor Lawrence is thriving as the Jaguars' signal-caller and will be facing a Titans defense that has struggled.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Jaguars are 12.5-point favorites in the latest Titans vs. Jaguars odds from DraftKings, while the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. The Jags are -850 money line favorites (wager $850 to win $100), while Tennessee is a +575 underdog. Before you lock in your own Jaguars vs. Titans picks, make sure you see the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Titans vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 4

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: FOX

Stream: Fubo

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Titans vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -12.5, Over/Under 47.5

Despite their dismal record, the Titans are 7-9 against the spread, and the Jaguars are 11-5, covering the spread in every victory except for a 30-29 win against the Raiders as a 1.5-point favorite. They have covered in seven straight, winning as underdogs three times. Both teams tend to go Over on the total, with Tennessee 10-6 and the Jags 9-7, with both going Over in four of their past six. But the total has gone Under in 11 of the past 15 games between these teams in Jacksonville. The Jags have beaten the Titans in six of the past seven meetings at EverBank Stadium.

Titans vs. Jaguars SGP

Over 47.5

Cam Ward Under 192.5 passing yards

Trevor Lawrence Under 1.5 TD passes

Bet it at DraftKings:

Model's Titans vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

As mentioned, both of these teams tend to go Over, and that's what the SportsLine Projection Model expects here. The model has the Over hitting in 61% of its simulations, with the pick earning a 'B' grade. Ward threw for 141 yards in the first meeting between these teams on Nov. 30, and while he has progressed the past few weeks, the model targets him for 177 yards. Lawrence has at least two passing touchdowns in five of his past six starts, but he had none last week and only had more than one twice in the first 10 games. He had two in the first matchup with Tennessee, but the model has Lawrence Under 1.5 passing touchdowns this week as a four-star pick.

Titans vs. Jaguars score prediction: Jaguars 32, Titans 20

Want more Week 18 NFL picks?

You've seen the model's best bets for Tennessee Titans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars. Now, get against the spread, total and money-line picks for every Week 18 NFL game here, all from the model that's simulated every game 10,000 times.