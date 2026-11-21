Titans edge defender Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident Friday night in his hometown of Tampa, Fla., and remained hospitalized, the team announced via a statement.

"Yesterday, Jaylen Harrell was involved in a serious car accident that resulted in him being taken to the hospital in his hometown of Tampa, Florida," the statement said. "We have been in constant communication with Jaylen's family and are still working to gather more information. At this time, Jaylen remains in the hospital and continues to receive care. We ask that Jaylen and his family's privacy be respected at this time. We will provide an update when appropriate."

Harrell, 24, tore his ACL in August and has been on injured reserve ever since, which explains his absence from the team. The Titans visit the Cowboys on Sunday.

A seventh-round pick out of Michigan in 2024, Harrell has spent his entire NFL career with the Titans. He appeared in all 17 games in both 2024 and 2025, contributing on defense and special teams. He had 4.5 sacks last season as well. He is the son of former Lions and Chiefs linebacker James Harrell.