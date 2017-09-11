Titans' Jurrell Casey on getting run over by Marshawn Lynch: 'Shot to my pride'

The Titans and Raiders are seen by many as two of the more exciting teams in the AFC. Only one, however, left on Sunday surrounded by hype. The Raiders beat up on the Titans, and the Titans will be forced to lick their wounds this week while wondering what went wrong. Short answer: The Raiders' offense. Slightly longer answer: The Raiders offense's depth. It didn't take long for Marshawn Lynch to make his impact on the field -- and on Jurrell Casey.

After a hit in which Lynch absolutely bulldozed Casey, Casey said in his postgame remarks that the performance from Lynch -- 18 carries for 76 yards -- took a toll on him. "Definitely a shot to myself and my pride with Lynch coming up in here and running up and down on us like that," he said to reporters after the game, per Vic Tafur of The Athletic San Francisco.

All things told, the Titans gave up 359 yards total, so Lynch's 76 were really a drop in the bucket. The running back is being eased back into Oakland's offense after taking a year off from football, but he was still Oakland's workhorse on the ground. He had 18 of the Raiders running backs' 29 carries, and he didn't look like he missed a step. Lynch averaged about 4.2 yards per carry, but it was the broken tackles that were truly demoralizing for a Titans defense that entered the season with a ton of confidence.

Derek Carr looked extremely efficient, passing 32 times for 22 completions and 262 yards. He also tacked on two touchdowns. The Titans' first real test was a struggle, but they'll have a chance to redeem themselves next week in Jacksonville against the Week 1 surprise Jaguars. Their test on the ground won't get much easier, as Leonard Fournette will be trying to build off of his 100-yard NFL debut. Fellow bruiser Chris Ivory adds an element of depth to the Jaguars running game, so Casey and the Titans will be able to re-assert themselves as a defense to be taken seriously if they're able to stifle the Jaguars on the ground.