Tennessee Titans linebacker Bud Dupree was cited for misdemeanor assault stemming from an altercation with an employee at a Walgreens in Nashville, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department announced Tuesday. According to a statement released by police, Dupree and his attorney met with detectives Tuesday morning. Dupree is scheduled to report for booking in three weeks.

The alleged incident occurred Sunday evening at approximately 8 p.m. CT when some of the subjects got into a verbal argument with the victim, who was working at the Walgreens. According to the police statement, the subjects left, then re-entered the store with Dupree, who allegedly grabbed the victim and his phone. They then got into a physical altercation prior to Dupree leaving the location. He is now being charged with assault-fear of bodily injury.

An MNPD spokesperson told The Tennessean that the employee was allegedly using his phone to film the incident and Dupree, who had left the store prior to police arriving. The male employee was treated for a cut to his forehead, and a female employee was also treated for a cut on her hand, according to the spokesperson.

The Titans said in a statement that the organization is "aware of the situation and are gathering additional information."

Dupree signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Titans last offseason after beginning his career as a member of the Pittsburgh Steelers. In 10 games played so far this season (five starts), he has totaled 14 tackles and three sacks along with a forced fumble.