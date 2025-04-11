Tennessee Titans cornerback L'Jarius Sneed is being sued for at least $1 million over his alleged role in a shooting on Dec. 6 in Carrollton, Texas, according to The Associated Press. The man suing Sneed claims either the defensive back or his personal assistant shot at him while he was at a dealer lot.

Much of the police report obtained by the AP is reportedly redacted, but a Texas man claims he was sitting inside a vehicle when shots were fired from a Lamborghini Urus traveling past One Legacy Motors. No one was struck by any bullets. Attorney Levi McCathern says that Sneed and the other suspect were arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

"The proof is there," McCathern said. "There is video surveillance from the dealership showing the car and the person who opened fire on Christian. We want to know why this happened. We're thankful no one was shot, but we continue to search for the reason behind this incident."

The civil lawsuit was filed last month in Dallas County, Texas, suing Sneed and "John Doe" for "an unprovoked attack in cold blood and broad daylight." Included in the lawsuit is a photo from a surveillance video showing an arm reaching out of a car holding what the lawsuit claims is a pistol.

McCathern also claims that Sneed and a woman, who identified herself as Sneed's mother, called the man and threatened him, not wanting him to cooperate with the police or file a lawsuit.

A Titans spokesperson told the AP the team is "aware of the matter and have been in contact with NFL Security per league protocol." McCathern said they reached out to the Titans about the incident but did not receive a response.

"It is clear that the Titans manage their players off the field just as they do on the field. No wonder they were the worst team in the NFL last year," McCathern said.

Sneed, who won two Super Bowls with the Kansas City Chiefs, was traded to the Titans last offseason and signed a four-year, $76.4 million contract. He played in just five games before being shut down for the year due to a quad injury.